Jason Quigley’s second career starts with Mosley Jr fight according to Andy Lee

Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] starts career number two knowing all too well the consequences of defeat, according to trainer Andy Lee.

The popular Donegal middleweight returns to big-time action as he takes on Shane Mosley Jr [17(10)-3(0)] for the vacant NABO middleweight title on the undercard of Devin Haney’s WBC world lightweight title defence against Jorge Linares in Las Vegas on May 29, live on DAZN.

Former middleweight world champion Lee believes the bout represents a new beginning, even acts as a second a debut, as the Golden Boy-promoted operator looks to push toward some massive fights in an ever-popular division.

The Dublin based coach argues now is the time for the World Championships silver medal winner to use everything he has learnt from his career to date and particularly the reverse to Tureano Johnson back in the summer of 2019 to start improved and afresh.

“This is his second career really,” Lee told the media this week.

“He has had 19 fights up to this point and has had a lot of experience, being in America, fighting in different places as an amateur, had that one loss, which he would have learnt a lot more from than any of his victories.

“He has had to suffer from that loss, the opportunities haven’t been given to him, which happens whenever you lose in boxing. He has had two tough years since then but he has been working hard and this is almost like a second career for him now.

“It’s time to use all that experience that he has banked and to come out and show new freshness and a newer version of himself.”

The Johnson defeat turned into a bigger setback than initially expected. Granted the pandemic hasn’t helped but a fighter who seemed on the cusp of massive middleweight fights has since only scored wins over two journeymen.

There have been positives in that time frame in terms of the reboot and link-up with Lee. Not to mention the Sheer Sports managed 160lb fighter was offered a number of decent fights including a Fight Camp slot with Jack Cullen, which was turned down because there was a real possibility he could face none other than Saul Canelo Alvarez.

However, Lee has seen how difficult the period has been for his charge and suggests Quigley now goes into stage two knowing how damaging a defeat can be – and is motivated accordingly.

“We both react to it differently,” Lee, who lost at a similar stage in his career to Bryan Vera, adds.

“Jason is a lot more upbeat than I am, so naturally he was a lot more positive about it than I was. But I don’t think he realized what an impact a loss would have and you’ve seen what the subsequent two years have been.

“He has two fights and they have been against journeymen. He has had to wait and work hard for two years to get back on the bigger stage. He has had to be steadfast in his resolve over those two years. He has seen others get opportunities and he hasn’t been given anything that would excite him but that’s what happens you lose in boxing.”

Despite all the talk of a new Jason Quigley, Lee admits that he hasn’t changed the talented operators style. It’s been more about tweaks and improving his in fight management skills.

“What I am seeing [in terms of changes and improvements] is someone who is in control of themselves at all times during the round. He knows why he is doing things in the exchanges or in the moments. He knows what he is doing and he knows why he is doing it, as in what it will lead to. He’s a lot more in control of himself while he is fighting.