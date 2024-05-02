Jason Quigley extenuates the positives – Tyson – Paul element doesn’t cheapen Taylor-Serrano

Jason Quigley argues those unhappy with the fact Katie Taylor will fight same card as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are missing the point.

The Irish Icon rematches her 2022 Fight of the Year with Amanda Serrano in Texas on July 22.

However, many are displeased two pound-for-pound stars who made boxing history in Madison Square Garden may play second fiddle to a Youtuber and a 57-year-old in Texas.

Former world title challenger, Quigley understands that point of view but urges people to look at the positives.

The Donegal favourite points out the two-weight undisputed star is still involved in one of the biggest and most anticipated fights in women’s boxing history.

Quigley also notes out his former amateur teammate will receive a huge payday to fight in front of what could prove to be one of the biggest audiences in boxing history.

“I’m on the positive side of this,” he said on Balls.ie.

“I think that this is amazing. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, they’ve already made history in Madison Square Garden. They’ve made history in their career again. They’re going to do it one more time by boxing on the first ever live boxing show on Netflix. And the purse is going to be the biggest of their career,” he adds before suggesting it’s an oppurtuinity most fighters would jump at.

“I see a lot of fighters out there giving out about it and saying that, you know, they deserve so much more.’They don’t deserve to be on an undercard of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.’ But at the end of the day, if you give any fighter in the world right now, the opportunity to fight on this undercard live on Netflix and get the purse that Katie and Amanda and the other fighters are going to get on the undercard. They would take your hand off.

“I truly believe that because these opportunities don’t come around a lot in boxing unless you get that shot at the world title.”