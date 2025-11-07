Jamie Conlan Ready to Attend Teo Alin’s Coming Out Party

Jamie Conlan says fight fans will witness the “coming out party” of Teo Alin when the Bragging Rights take centre stage in Belfast this Saturday night.

Alin tops a Conlan Sports and Hammer Boxing bill at the Devenish Complex and fights Lee Gormley for the vacant BUI super featherweight Celtic title.

Conlna believes Alin is ready to announce himself on the Thriller broadcast bill – although he warns, Armagh’s Gormley isn’t coming to play the part of a stepping stone.

“Saturday night we get to see the coming-out party of Teo Alin,” said Conlan. “He’s started his career really well and has taken chances early, but this is the first real test. Lee Gormley is no pushover — he comes to win, full of confidence, and ready to burst Teo’s bubble. We’re in for a really exciting fight.”

Alin–Gormley tops a stacked night of all-action matchups — and the former Commonwealth champion says there’s talent ready to explode across the card.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Kelsey Leonard against the Hungarian Champion. She’s another fighter in a hurry, really talented and eager to make a big splash. She can move very quickly in this game.”

Meanwhile, Donagh Keary begins his rebuild after a rare setback, and Conlan insists the Belfast man still belongs among the island’s best young operators.

“Rebuilding starts here for Donagh Keary,” Conlan said. “I still believe he’s one of the top prospects in Ireland. He’s put the last one behind him and he’s getting back on the horse.”

Another fighter turning heads in camp is Christina Desmond, who Conlan believes will be chasing silverware before long.

“Christina Desmond is a world-class fighter,” he declared. “I believe she’ll be fighting for titles within 12 months — she’s that good.”

Also on the rise are Rhys Owens and Lee Reeves, who continue to build toward what Conlan calls a breakout year ahead.

“Rhys Owens and Lee Reeves keep building — two exciting lads on course for a big 2026.”