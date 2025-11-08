BRAGGING RIGHTS – LIVE UNDRCARD UPDATES

There’s more than just bragging rights up for grabs in the Devinish tonight.

The BUI Celtic title is on the line when Teo Alin and Lee Gormley fight on top of the Conlan Sports and Hammer Boxing bill.

Beyond an eagerly anticipated clash, there is plenty of undercard action to follow.

There are step-ups for Kelsey Leonard and Bernardo Marime, second pro outings for Lex Weston, Christina Desmond and Rhys Owens.

Former WBC ranking title holder Lee Reeves is back fighting in Ireland, while Gary Arthurs looks to go 4-0 and there is a very important fight for Donagh Keary.

