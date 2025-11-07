Dream On – Bernardo Marime Ready for Step Up

Bernardo Marime is living his dream — and is adamant he won’t be awoken on Saturday night.

It has been suggested that opponent Angelo Dragone, who fights on the Bragging Rights card in the Devenish, has alarm clock potential, but the Holy Trinity graduate is ready to dream on.

“This is another day in the office and another day pursuing my dreams,” he tells Irish-boxing.com with conviction. “I’m just chasing my dream. Anyone who is in the way of that, I have to take them out of the way.”

Saturday’s assignment is being billed as a step up, although the Padraig McCrory-mentored boxer doesn’t quite see it that way.

It’s not that he doubts the former Welsh champions’ abilities; more so, King Cobra affords all his opponents the same level of respect.

“This fight is meant to be a step up, but I’m a boxer and I respect everyone I box. Everyone who steps in the ring has to be tough. Everyone who steps in the ring with me, I look at them all the same. They are all tough, and they all risk their life in the ring,” he says. “If he has a winning record or not, it doesn’t matter to me. I’ve been in the ring with someone who was 2-0, and it was a 50-50 fight. So fighting someone with a winning record is not new to me.”

For Marime, boxing isn’t a hobby or a side hustle — it’s who he is, and he wants to become a title-winning fighter next year.

“I’m happy to be fighting. I’m a bioxer — I like fighting,” he says. “I was hoping to be out before this one, but we didn’t get out. I was hoping to get four fights this year but three is good, and thanks to Pody for that.

“I didn’t look at a title for this show because I’ve only done one six-rounder, I needed another six-rounder. I’m looking to fight for one next year,” he explains before discussing how he’ll perform the weekend.

“I’ve been showing people what I’m about and hopefully I continue to do that Saturday night. Whoever is in the ring with me is in for a long night.”