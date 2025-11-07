Devenish Delight II — Lex Weston Back to Entertain Belfast

Lex Weston can’t wait to delight the Devenish again.

The Belfast fighter made an impressive start to life in the paid ranks at the intimate Belfast debut earlier this year, and he’s eager to recreate that electric debut experience when he returns to action on the Bragging Rights card in Belfast this Saturday night.

The Padraig McCrory mentored prospect scored a points win in front a vocal support and is hoping for a repeat this weekend.

“It really was a dream debut,” Weston said, reflecting on his first professional outing when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“The atmosphere in the Devenish was electric and I feel like I put in a good performance overall. It was my first real-time fighting in front of a supporting crowd, and it was amazing — something I wasn’t used to.”

Weston admits that one moment in particular still sticks with him.

“The ring walk stood out the most for me,” he said. “It was a surreal experience walking out for the first time as a pro in front of my friends and family, and I’m looking forward to making that same walk once again in just a few days’ time.”

The boxer, who, like his manager, joined the paid ranks later in boxing life, believes Saturday’s return to the Devenish will be just as special.



“This fight has a stacked card, not to mention including a title fight, so I expect there to be some buzz in the Dev come Saturday — and I can’t wait!” he added.

The emerging talent has had little time to rest since his debut, something he welcomes as he looks to build momentum heading into 2026.



“I’m delighted to be back out so quick,” he said. “My debut was the first time I had been back in the ring in about a year and a half, so it’s important for me that I stay active and keep banking up the experience. Big thanks to Hammer and Conlan Sports for getting me on this bill once again. It’s perfect timing and a great opportunity for me to hopefully close the year out on a high.”

Experienced away corner boxer Joe Hardy is next for the Belfast man. The home fighter expects to be tested but is confident he’ll come through it with his hand raised.



“My opponent seems tricky and durable, so I’m expecting a tough four rounds,” he admitted. “However, I know that I’m more than capable of a convincing win as long as I perform well on the night.”

A knockout prediction might not be on the menu, but victory certainly is.



“A win is all that matters to me, so I’ll leave it at that,” he laughed. “Hopefully it’ll be an exciting fight for the ones who’ve bought a ticket to come and support me — especially with Christmas only round the corner.”

Speaking with about his link up with McCrory and working with coach Daniel Anderson, he says: “It’s great having Poddy by my side and being able to call on him if I need any help or advice as he’s been through it all and achieved so much in the sport,” he said. “My coach Dan Anderson, is also brilliant with the game plan and helping me keep improving.

“I guess the main advice is just trust the process, have faith and enjoy it. I know that I’ve put the work in this camp, so now it’s just about piecing the puzzle together.”

Photo Credit Michael McCarthy