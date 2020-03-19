‘It was the best decision’ – ‘disappointed’ Joe Ward taking cancellation on the chin

Joe Ward [0-1(1)] effectively gave a verbal shrug of the shoulders when discussing his March 14 fight cancellation.

Things haven’t been running smooth for one of Ireland’s greatest amateurs of all time since he decided to turn over.

His October debut ended early after he suffered a freak knee injury and just last week he was denied the chance to get a pro win on the board by the Corona virus.

The Moate fighter was due to fight alongside Ray Moylette on the Murphy’s Boxing card set for the House of Blues in Boston on March 14.

However, the card fell through leaving the Westmeath fighter still searching for a first pro win.

It seems the most disastrous of starts to professional life for the Ken Casey and Lou DiBella promoted fighter and Ward would be forgiven for been extremely frustrated.

However, when speaking to Kevin Byrne of the Sun the talented light heavyweight southpaw who battled his way back from a dislocated knee took a world rather than personal view with regard to the cancellation.

“It was very disappointing getting the news on Thursday morning.

“Look, it’s months of rehab and weeks of training, then it comes to this stage where we’re ready to go and something happens, so it’s really disappointing.

“In America here, everything has kind of come to a standstill. But it’s out of our control and it’s a very wicked virus. We’ve got to take our health into consideration and it was the best decision.”

Ward had battled back from a knee injury for the second time in his career to hit peak fitness for a card that was also due to play host to a fight between Ray Moylette and Larry Fryers.

The 25-year-old claims he felt fit and sharp and was ready to get a first pro win.

“The sparring was going really good and I was looking really sharp in camp,” Times Square Boxing managed fighter added.

“I was really sitting down on my punches and feeling the effect of the power.

“And the new coach as well, Joey Gamache, he’s come on board so I’ve adapted to a few things that he’s showed me.

“And I’ve still got the great Jimmy Payne who was there from the start, giving me his expertise and guiding me the right way.”

“We don’t want to be part of aiding the further spread of this virus.”