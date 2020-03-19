Under achiever handed the chance to achieve – Anthony Cacace ready to fulfill his potential

Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] believes he has finally been handed the chance to fulfill his potential.

‘The Apache’ has long since been heralded as one of the most naturally talented fighters from the boxing hub that is Belfast.

However, despite challenging for Martin J Ward for the British and Commonwealth title back in 2017 and winning it last time out against Sam Bowen he has been labelled as an under achiever.

Cacace will admit early doors in his Emerald Warrior days he wasn’t living the life to allow him to compete at the highest level and there was a brief yet winning run with Cyclone Promotions, but he believes signing with Frank Warren this week is the break he has been crying out for.

Irish-boxing.com believes the 31-year-old has been handed a two year six fight deal and has been promised the kind of fights that can only lead to a world title if he emerges victorious.

It’s the kind of clear pathway Cacace, who is now managed by Pat Magee, has been yearning for and one he rejoiced in receiving.

“I am delighted to be signing with such a big promoter who will give me the chances to be on big shows,” responded Cacace to his new beginning. “At my age and with my experience, it is what I need.

“I am just excited for the future.

“I have actually never worked with a promoter and this is my first time – I just feel that now I’ve got the opportunity to fulfil my potential or at least know where I am going.”

While Cacace obviously falls outside the prospect or young contender category, he insists he has plenty left in front of him and doesn’t have miles on the clock.

“I am a fresh 31-year-old and I’ve never been in wars. The Bowen fight was the hardest one I have ever been in and there is a lot more in me, so we have got to see how it works out.

“I like to think of myself as being a smart boxer. If I have to fight, I will fight, but I will do it effectively and won’t just go in with my head and lose brain cells for nothing.”

A lot of those outside Irish boxing circles got to see just what the hype with regard to Cacace was about when after a long lay of he defeated the in form Bowen.

However, he points out he didn’t hit peak form on that night.

“The Bowen fight, for me, was 50 per cent of what I can actually do and I perform better in the gym. I still got the job done on the night and was good enough to beat him.

“Hopefully over the next year or two you will be able to see what I can do fully.”

Cacace is expected to make a relatively routine defence of his title next – a fight which could play out on the Carl Frampton Jamel Herring undercard.

A fight with fellow Queensbury fighter and Declan Geraghty defeated Archie Sharp is being lined up and considering the English fighters high WBO rating a win there could open doors to a world title shot.

“A defence of my title is the likely option next and the likes of (Archie) Sharp and (Zelfa) Barrett I would fight them both in the morning. It is just getting them to face me.”