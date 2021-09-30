Irish Title Hopeful Adam Dempsey Reveals Sink or Swim Debut Approach

Adam Dempsey [1-0] has his sights set on an Irish title but is aware there is a lot to be done between now and buckling a green belt around his waist.

The 21-year-old became Achill Island’s first-ever pro when he fought and defeated the experienced Fonz Alexander on a Shamrock Boxing card in Bedford, Luton on Saturday night.

It proved an ideal introduction to paid boxing, four solid rounds against an awkward and durable opponent, the ultimate learning fight.

Dempsey admits it’s was a real education and while many felt the Mayo fighter produced an early statement, he personally left the ring feeling he has some more learning to do.

The welcome addition to the Irish paid ranks wants to bank more experience and start showing his true capabilities moving forward.

“A lot of people said that I made a statement considering it was my debut fight after I got out of the ring,” the upbeat but self-aware fighter told Irish-boxing.com

“But I dunno? For me I know I could’ve done a lot better. I made too many mistakes, but we got the win, so that’s the main thing I guess.”

“Fonz was a very tough opponent and such a lovley guy. He came for a fight and surely brought it. I have nothing but respect for him. I felt like it was better to have someone in there that could test me like that because I learned from it. That’s better than just blowing someone out in 1 to 2 rounds.”

What did Dempsey learn most? Punches landed with 10oz gloves hurt!

“I learnt that when it comes to 10oz gloves it doesn’t matter how hard you are, keep your hands high and your chin down,” he adds with a smile.

The young prospect and Achill BC graduate revealed he was told to rely on his skillset going into the fight and had a learn on-the-job debut.

“Before the fight, my coach and manager didn’t give me any instructions. They specifically said they weren’t going to, they said they knew I was a tidy and skillful boxer and that’s all I needed to do. They told me to just box and don’t get involved in a scrap.”

Moving forward the new to the scene pro just wants to get busy but does reveal the first real milestone he has in his sights is an Irish title.

“For now I’m just gonna try to build up my record and try gain a little English fan base too I suppose. We are taking things one step at a time but we’re coming for that Irish title. The more active I am the more I can draw out my boxing abilities. I want to be the best I can be. And I’ll be happy with that!”

Another noticeable aspect to Dempsey’s debut was the level of support he brought to Luton. It caught everyone but the fighter off guard.

“Ah man, the support I had was unmatched. I had people come from everywhere! Despite the pandemic, they all still made the effort to come and see my fight. You have to give them massive credit for that. Was I surprised though? No, my family and friends have a history of going all out for special occasions.”