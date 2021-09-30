IT’S BACK ON! Morrissey and Burke Agree to Mouthwatering Celtic Clash Clash

Celtic Clash 12 will play host to an out-of-the-blue mouthwatering all Irish clash.

Jamie Morrissey [1(1)-0] and Robert Burke [3(3)-0] have agreed to trade leather on the latest installment of a series that prides itself on domestic meetings.

Both the Limerick fighter and the Dub were set to fight in separate clashes on the bill with an eye to building toward a possible Celtic Clash 13 meeting in Dublin later this year.

However, with both seeing their original opponents fall through they have agreed to fight each other rather than pull off the card.

An agreement was made in principle on Tuesday afternoon and the fight was announced by Tuesday night. However, there were a few hurdles to overcome before contracts were signed – and the fight was on and off light switch style over the last 24 hours.

Rumour had weight and rounds being the biggest stumbling blocks but the creases have been ironed out and both fighters will weigh in Belfast tomorrow before competing in an out of nowhere potential Fight of the Year candidate on Saturday.

It’s a brave move from both and one neither had to make.

The winner will gain massively in terms of stealing a march toward domestic titles in and around an exciting super middle and light heavyweight scene. Emerging with an Irish name on their CV, the victor can stake a claim to be in BUI Celtic title pole position at the very least.

Boxing Ireland also deserve credit as they allow both of their fighters to trade leather, again with no added benefit for them. It’s a move to please the fans and ensure their fighters don’t miss out.

Burke goes into the six-rounder as the more experienced combatant. He fought at Elite level as an amateur and the Phil Sutcliffe coached super middle has thrice fought as a professional.

Muay Thai graduate, Morrissey, has no amateur experience whatsoever and has yet to complete a round as a pro. The Limerick fighter stopped his debut opponent Adnan Zilic within a round.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously about the prospect of fighting Burke and others around the weight Morrissey said: Look we are not promised tomorrow, I want some special, special nights in this game and I can not think of anything more special than bringing an army of Limerick lunatics up to Dublin to fight a Dublin fighter in the National Stadium.”

“We set the tone! The fighters around my weight, we can set the tone, domestic fighters fight domestic fighters. Let’s show everyone how special that can be and the special nights that will lead to. No wonder boxing is a bad state in this country when you have people waiting till they are 10-0 or more to take a step up.”

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his most recent win Burke said: “I’m back training, I enjoyed the few days off after the fight but I want to keep the momentum going and I’m hoping to get three more fights in by the end of the year. The plan is to get back in there as soon as possible.”

“The support over the last few days has been unreal, I’m very grateful for it. There will be a good crowd with me, with some great nights ahead.”