Conlan’s three weight world title dream reawakened







Michael Conlan‘s three weight world title dream was reawakened over lockdown.

When the Top Rank fighter initially turned over he wasn’t shy about revealing he wanted to have the kind of career that would see him go down as Ireland’s greatest ever boxer.

He felt three weight world champion status would play a key part in that, and was positive he could win world titles starting at super bantam and working his way up to super featherweight.

Three weight world champion talk died down of late as it appeared the Olympic medal winner had bypassed super bantamweight.

Indeed, the Belfast fighter was set to fight for the vacant WBO featherweight world title at the Feile early next month, only for the pandemic to ruin the plans.

However, the lockdown hasn’t been all bad for the former amateur standout, as it has reopened the door to a world title at 122lbs.

The training done during the global shut down has convinced the Top Rank name he can do 122lbs and still perform in the ring. He will now target a title at that weight.

The time off has also reignited the former amateur world champion’s desire for pro success.

“I had said at the start of my career that I wanted to be a three-weight world champion and that seemed to go off the radar but during this lockdown I’ve got a passion and hunger for success that is probably greater than ever.

“Also I’m totally convinced that I can make 122lb and be strong at the super-bantamweight limit so that’s the target for a world title,” said Conlan when speaking to Sunday Life.

Conlan [13(7)-0] confirmed former European Champion Sofiane Takoucht [35(13)-4(1)-1] as his August 15 opponent this – and will fight French man live on BT Sports and ESPN next month.

The fight takes place at featherweight, but the Adam Booth trained fighter has been moved from WBO #1 at feather to #3 at super bantamweight.

Undefeated Americans Stephen Fulton and Angelo Leo look odds on to challenge for the WBO super bantamweight title with former featherweight hopeful Conlan in prime position to fight the winner.

Manager and older brother Jamie Conlan has previously stated this will be the first of two fights that will lead him to a world title shot at Madison Square Garden next St Patrick’s Day, although a December tilt hasn’t been ruled out.