‘Serrano has missed the boat’ – Hearn suggests Historic bout is history







Eddie Hearn claims Amanda Serrano may have missed her chance to be involved in a historic fight with Katie Taylor.

The seven weight nine time world champion has been linked to the undisputed lightweight champion since before Taylor defeated her sister Cindy in WBA and IBF lightweight world title fight back in 2018.

After what seemed a prolonged build up and a Serrano hokey cokey, the fight was finally made for May 2 of this year.

The pandemic put paid to a proposed Manchester meeting, then after agreeing to a July re schedule, which was also pandemic hit, a fight being built as ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ looked set for a behind closed doors pay per view card in August.

A strobe light like on-off saga ensued before Serrano pulled out paving the way for an equally anticipated clash with Delfine Persoon.

Such is the size of the Serrano fight that most assumed it would be revisited once crowds are allowed back to boxing. However, Matchroom boss Hearn suggests the ship has sailed the Brooklyn based Puerto Rican has been left on the dock.

Hearn claims he found negotiations difficult and believes Taylor has set her sights on other big fights.

“It was a very frustrating period and there’s almost a feeling now that Serrano has missed the boat in that respect,” Hearn reflected when speaking to the BBC.

“We’ve tried to make that fight on numerous occasions, it hasn’t materialised and it’s been very frustrating,” he adds before suggesting Norway’s Cecilia Braekhus will become the prime target if Persoon is navigated successfully.

“I think in Katie’s mind that’s one that has gone now, and the main focus will go on to Cecilia Braekhus.

“You would have the undisputed lightweight champion versus the undisputed welterweight champion in a catchweight fight which would just be the biggest fight ever in women’s boxing.

“Right now, one of the biggest fights that has even been made is Taylor-Persoon 2 and she has to come through that fight, so talks of Braekhus and the like are irrelevant.”