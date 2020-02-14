Introducing Fearghus Quinn- ‘I was in exciting fights as an amateur and it’ll be no different as a pro’

Fearghus Quinn was an exciting and entertaining amateur fighter and claims that won’t change now he has moved to the pros.

The reigning Ulster middleweight Champion this week confirmed he was turning over and leaving the amateur ranks for the pro circuit.

The latest addition to the MTK stable was always deemed one of those ‘suited to the pros’ amateurs and was more often than not involved in eye catching and entertaining fights.

That will continue to be the case according to the aggressive Co. Armagh fan friendly puncher.

“I am an aggressive come forward fighter, which makes for exciting fights. I was in exciting fights as an amateur and it’l be no different as a pro,” Quinn told Irish-boxing.com.

Quinn believes the fans should be excited and is excited himself.

He thinks the switch will allow him to extenuate his best and is delighted with the road map MTK have laid out.

“I just felt I am better suited to the pro game and the time is right to make the change over

“I’m very excited and cant wait to get going. MTK are putting on big shows in Belfast and Ireland and I cant wait to be involved in them.”

Like the majority of recently turned over stars Quinn is preaching experience first, but would love to bank those rounds on some of the bigger shows to hit Belfast this Summer.

“Short term I want to get going, get as much experience in my first year as possible and box on some big shows,” he adds before expressing more lofty long term goals.

“Long term I want to go to the top of the sport, I wouldn’t be in it if I didn’t believe I could do it.”

Quinn is one of four amateurs to confirm they have ditched the vest since the turn of the year, but has to reveal his debut plans.

He points he has of yet to be handed a date, but he does hope to have news soon.

“Nothing confirmed yet, but I’m hoping it will be a home show in Belfast and I’ll be able to confirm it very soon.”