Reigning Ulster champion ditches the vest and turns profesional

By | on February 10, 2020 |
Headline News News
Another decorated and highly rated amateur has elected to ditch the vest.

Reigning Ulster middleweight Champion Fearghus Quinn today confirmed he was turning over and leaving the amateur ranks for the pro circuit.

Quinn follows the likes of fellow Ulster champ Paul McCullough and Ryan O’Rourke as amateurs who have confirmed pro intentions since the turn of the year.

O’Rourke has debuted and fights again on February 21, but Quinn and his MTK stablemate are awaiting fight dates – it’s most likely both will appear on the next installment of the MTKFightNight.

The aggressive Co. Armagh fan friendly puncher defeated Bret McGinty in last years Ulster final just 12 months after he had lost to Steven Donnelly in the regional decider.

Both McGinty – with Ricky Hatton and Sheer Sports – and Donnelly – with MTK – have turned over and the fighter with a ‘made for the pro’s’ style has followed suit.

ALSO READ: ‘What goes around comes around’ for new Ulster Champ Fearghus Quinn.

It’s not a big surprise since rumours with regard to an MTK link up have been doing the round for over six months. Not to mention, although a decorated and Irish international, Quinn wasn’t in Olympic qualifier pole and was unlikely to get the chance to qualify for Tokyo. It’s a position a host of top end pro’s find themselves in and one which could result in a lot more names making the change.

Speaking with regard to MTK’s latest signing MTK Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “We’re delighted to welcome Fearghus to the team. As an amateur he was on the Irish High Performance team, plus won Multi-Nations titles and was an Ulster Senior champion too, so it’s clear that he’s a very good fighter.

“He enters the professional ranks during a fantastic and exciting period for Irish boxing, and we’re really looking forward to seeing how he gets on.”

The fighter himself commented: “I am delighted to be joining MTK Global, they are doing a lot for boxing in Ireland and putting on big shows with great fights, so I am looking forward to being involved in it.

“It’s great to now be on the same team as some of the biggest names in boxing and hopefully ill get the opportunity to box on the biggest stages.

“I won Ulster and Irish titles as an amateur and got the opportunity to represent Ulster and Ireland all over the world which was a great experience. I was made for the professional game and I can’t wait to get my journey started.”

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

