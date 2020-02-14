Boxing Union of Ireland sanction four mouthwatering domestic title fights

Things look to be ramped up domestic title wise in 2020.

Not long after we had Gary Cully versus Joe Fitzpatrick for the Irish lightweight title and the conformation of an Irish middleweight title between Chris Blaney and Craig McCarthy, the BUI have sanctioned four potentially exciting domestic title fights.

The Boxing Union of Ireland have given their blessing to two BUI Celtic title fights and two Irish title clashes.

The board confirmed on Twitter today that an Irish welterweight title fight between Munster duo Noel Murphy and Rohan Date has been sanctioned as well as an Irish super featherweight clash between Allan Phelan and Stephen McAfee.

They also confirmed they have given Eddie Treacy and Dominic Donegan their blessing with regard light middleweight BUI Celtic title fight, as well a fight between Joe Fitzpatrick and Martin Quinn for the lightweight version of the same belt the nod.

The sanctioning or approval of such bouts suggests the the board have been contacted with regard to the fights and given them their approval.

A bout between Noel Murphy and Rohan Date sanctioned by the BUI Ratings Committee for the Irish Welterweight title. Now up to teams to agree terms. — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) February 14, 2020

The Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1] versus Date [11(8)-0-1] clash looks ideal for the Ring Kings show confirmed for Waterford and May 16.

Date was a big part of the successful 2018 show in his home city and looks odds on to be part of that card. While Murphy, who brought boxing back to Cork in 2019, would bring a large crowd to the WIT Arena.

It’s possibly the pick of the bunch in terms of match ups too. It would be renowned promising Deise puncher versus the most seasoned and experienced of the eight names mentioned by the BUI this Friday. Both fighters have plenty experience on the road too and their will be added excitement in them returning home.

Date, who has fought in London, Dubai and Ireland would go into the fight unbeaten, while Murphy, who has Irish previous having fought John Joyce, sole career defeats came in New York hosted ranking title fights against recent world title challenger Mikkel LesPierre and Top Rank prospect Josue Vargas.

A bout between Stephen McAfee and Allan Phelan has been sanctioned for the Irish Super Featherweight title, subject to Allan having 1 bout beforehand due to inactivity. — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) February 14, 2020

A Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] versus McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] fight has Boxing Ireland written all over it and it would be safe to predict it’s be lined up for Celtic Clash 11.

However, because Phelan hasn’t fought since beating Aiden Metcalfe via stoppage back in March of last year would have to get some form of fight under his belt beforehand.

McAfee has fought recently and against Irish opposition, stopping Kelvin McDonald on Celtic Clash 9. The Sallynoggin fighter is also a previous holder of the BUI Celtic super featherweight title and is a veteran of four all-Irish fights.

Interestingly enough recent talk has had Phelan heading back Stateside, where he started his career and McAfee has called out Feargal McCrory, hoping to fight the Tyrone man in New York on Paddy’s Day.

A bout between @fitzpatrickjoe and Martin Quinn has been sanctioned by the BUI Ratings Committee for the BUI Celtic Lightweight title — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) February 14, 2020

Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] versus Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] is another which appears to have Boxing Ireland’s stamp on it. Both fight under the Boxing Ireland banner and have been popular Celtic Clash fighters of late.

‘The Dragon’ the promotional outfits main man in Belfast won the Celtic title late last year and would be going into the clash on the back of an Irish title defeat to Gary Cully. ‘Mighty’ Quinn hasn’t traded leather since he beat fellow Dub Francy Luzoho in March of last year.

The Crumlin BC graduate has recently teamed up with Pete Taylor and is said to be on an Irish title drive.

A bout between @EddieTreacyHB and @DoneganDominic sanctioned by the BUI Ratings Committee for the BUI Celtic Light Middleweight title. Now up to teams to agree terms. — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) February 14, 2020

The Donegan [5(1)-0] versus Treacy [4(2)-0] fight is another that looks Boxing Ireland influenced, but seems somewhat strange.

Donegan has been heavily linked with Graham McCormack in recent weeks and is said to be in talks to fight the Limerick man on the Ring Kings show in Waterford.

Having watched the pair share verbal blows via Irish-boxing.com in recent weeks, Treacy did let it be known he wanted in too. However, Boxing Ireland had been clear they wanted to keep the two light middleweights apart for now.

Things may have changed or Boxing Ireland may have just made sure one of their men is next in line for the 154lbs version of the title and are open to talking with other fighters at the weight.

It has to be noted none of these bouts have been confirmed or even officially agreed. The BUI presumably responding to requests have just sanctioned all four.