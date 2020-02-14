Logo



Spike O’Sullivan handed world title eliminator on Canelo undercard

By | on February 14, 2020 |
Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] is just one win away from a long sought after and coveted world title shot.

The Cork fighter has been told his next bout will be a world title eliminator and a massive fight that will play out on the undercard of Saul Canelo Alvarez’s Las Vegas return.

O’Sullivan was last seen in action last month as he took on former WBO light middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia in Texas.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter moved back to middleweight to take on the name and top a DAZN broadcast bill.

It initially appeared that it was the ever game and always entertaining fighters last big time chance.

However, a solid performance in defeat aligned with the fact he had been impressing down at light middleweight prior to the 160lbs return means the Mahon native has seemingly remains on the world title track.

The Murphys Boxing promoted and Golden Boy aligned 35-year-old, who has shared the ring with the likes of Chris Eubank Jr, Billy Joe Saunders and David Lemieux, has been told he will be compete in an eliminator on the Massive May 2 card.

Whom ‘Spike’ will face has yet to be confirmed as has which governing body the eliminator will be for.

“I hope to fight in May (on the Canelo undercard). It will be in Las Vegas, and it will be an eliminator, at light-middleweight. That’s what I’ve been told anyway. I’m moving back to light-middleweight. I was comfortable at middleweight, but I’d be stronger at light-middle,” O’Sullivan told the Cork Echo.

There was talk of a possible fight with WBO light middleweight world champion Patrick Teixeira in the aftermath of the Munguia defeat.

The Brazilian is Golden Boy aligned so the fight appears easy to make. However, the champion has a mandatory lined up and would have to come through that before O’Sullivan could get a tilt.

“I think that Canelo is going to fight Billy Joe Saunders. I thought I’d get a shot at him (Teixeira), but he has a mandatory defence.

“They’re telling me I’ll get an International title shot at light-middle. He’s (Teixeira) is promoted by Golden Boy and I would get to fight him if he comes through the mandatory.

“I definitely will be fighting on. I’ll probably fight in May and if I come through that fight for a World title in September. “

