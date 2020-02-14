Logo



Can you dig it! Meli’s Dignum fight upgraded to British title eliminator

Alfredo Meli’s big fight just got that bit bigger.

Meli [17(5)-0-1]  was handed the kind of high profile clash he had been calling for when it was confirmed he would challenge former Conrad Cummings victor Danny Dignum [12(6)-0] for the WBO European middleweight ranking title on 7th March in the Brentwood Centre, Brentwood, England.

That clash has now been confirmed as a British title eliminator and the winner will be next in line for the ordered match between champion Liam Williams and mandatory challenger Andrew Robinson – although the holder seems to have sights set on the world scene.

The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed : “The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Lee Eaton for the above eliminator contest, which will take place on Saturday, 7th March 2020 in Brentwood.”

Regardless of Williams plans victory for the Belfast ‘Mac Man’ should give him a British option and secure him a favourable ranking with the WBO.

Dignum, whose behaviour before and after his Cumming win earned him the respect of Irish fight fans is ranked #12 in the organisation and the busy southpaw will certainly have his sights set on that ranking.

Luke Keeler used the WBO European ranking title to work his way into a massive world title fight with Demetrius Andrade and even the famously unassuming Meli will be aware of the opportunity that awaits.

