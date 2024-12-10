“I Wore my Heart on my Sleeve and Paid the Price’ Dylan Moran React to McKenna Defeat

Just like in the all-action War in Waterford headliner, Dylan Moran didn’t go into hiding after the sensational fight.

Considering he suffered a stoppage defeat to Tyrone McKenna on a high-profile hometown bill at the SETU on Saturday, the 29-year-old would have been forgiven for taking some time out of the spotlight to lick his wounds.

However, it was quite the opposite from the ‘Real Deal’ as he addressed his loyal following and the wider Irish boxing public.

The 29-year-old took to social media and attempted to take as many positives as he could from a third career reverse.

Moran thanked the support for the atmosphere they created, praised opponent McKenna and revealed he will take some time off before deciding what route to take next.

“It didn’t go my way but what a night it was,” he said online.

“I wore my heart on my sleeve and paid the price. The support was unbelievable, I’ve some really nice messages on my phone, so I just want to say thank you. I’m extremely grateful for it. To Tyrone McKenna enjoy the win, you deserve it. I’m happy for you.

“What’s next? Christmas at home. I’ve had two camps back to back so a little time off and we’ll see whats what in the New Year”

