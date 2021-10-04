‘Lethal’ Larry Lines up ANOTHER undefeated prospect

Larry Fryer’s really really doesn’t believe in warm up fights.

The Monaghan fighter has once again decided to jump in with another undefeated prospect and turned down the chance to secure a routine comeback win.

The 31-year-old has agreed to take on Nafear Charles in the 2300 Arena, Philadelphia and will trade leather with the undefeated prospect in December.

It represents the fifth successive step up for ‘Lethal’ and another big test. Considering he lost potentially the most winnable of those step ups by first round stoppage to Samuel Teah just over two weeks ago many felt Fryers would ditch his ‘no journeyman’ policy and secure a routine return to winning ways.

However, that isn’t the case as Fryers [11(4)-5(3)] has another test lined up and will bring a relatively busy 2021 to an end in with a December fight.

Fryers will represent ‘Fear’s’ toughest test to date, indeed his first test of any note, suggesting there is a chance to end the run of defeats. However, it’s still an away corner fight against a prospect.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before the Teah fight, Fryers outlined his go big or go home policy and we expect him to say simlar things going into a his next fight.

The American based Irish fighter said: “That’s not why I’m in the sport. I’ve always stated that I want to test myself against the best I possibly can, so that I can see where I’m at,” he explained to Irish-boxing.com.

“That’s why I chose to fight Sam as he is another quality opponent. I don’t see the benefit of taking an easy fight. I know I can compete with these guys and I want to keep moving forward and the only way to do that is to fight the best available.”