‘I think it’s Quigley’ – Bernard Hopkins on Quigley versus Canelo







Middle boxing legend Bernard Hopkins believes Jason Quigley is the man Canelo Alvarez should face on September 12.

The Canelo opponent saga has been on going for some time now and an abundance of names have been mentioned alongside the bonafide boxing super stars in relation to a behind closed doors fight.

Donegal’s Quigley, was one of the names mentioned quite loudly and at one stage last week it looked like the Andy Lee trained 160lbs fighter was in a direct battle with John Ryder for the away corner slot.

Callum Smith has come back into contention since, with reports he has been offered $5 million for the fight but is holding out for $6 million.

However, Hopkins, who works closely with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy is a Quigley advocate.

“I think it’s Quigley,” said Hopkins to the Ali and Barak show on DAZN when asked who Canelo should fight on September 12.

“Plus, I like that fight for now going into 2021, and without giving anything, I believe we’re going to get some news that Canelo is fighting in September.”

Rather than agreeing with Quigley’s ‘Rocky 1’ narrative, the former undisputed middleweight world champ believes the circumstances allow for the Mexican to take a competitive, but not the riskiest fight out there.

“I don’t believe Canelo being on the role that he’s been and always chasing history. We have this thing we can’t control, and Canelo gets in there in September before this year is up, and he goes into 2021 already announcing, and momentum is pushing.

“So let’s go into 2021 with not a sparring match but something that can keep you honest and aware that you can’t go into 2021 with an ‘L’ or an upset or something historically crazy that shouldn’t have happened,” said Canelo.