HOW TO WATCH – Kurt Walker vs James Beech – Ruadhan Farrell vs Connor Kerr

Kurt Walker steps up to the top of the bill in Belfast tonight.

The featherweight prospect puts his undefeated record on the line as he faces James Beech Jr. tonight.

The Breakout headliner represents a breakout moment for the Olympian and tops a very interesting bill.

The chief support is particularly mouthwatering, as IGB stablemates Connor Kerr and Ruadhan Farrell go to war for the BUI Celtic super bantamweight title.

Glen Byrne, Gerard Hughes, Steven Ward, Owen O’Neill and John Boyd also appear.

Doors open at 6 pm and the first fight is scheduled for 7pm.

Main event ringwalks are penciled for approx 10 p.m.