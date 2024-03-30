LIVE UPDATES – The Breakout

The DAZN cameras come to Belfast tonight where they will try and capture a breakout moment for Kurt Walker on top of a very interesting Breakout card.

Conlan Boxing bring a fight night to the Ulster Hall and Irish-boxing.com will be ringside.

Walker verus James Beech Jr tops the card while there is a mouthwatering BUI Celtic title fight between Ruadhan Farell and Connor Kerr as chief support.

‘Quietman’ Steven Ward makes his return to the ring, while Gerard Hughes, Glen Byrne, John Boyd and Owen O’Neill all appear.

Irish-Boxing.com will be filing live reports from each fight below.

Please refresh page to see live updates below:

FIGHT #1 GLEN BYRNE – MARTY SHAW

No specialised Terry Kavanagh ring walk this time but still an entertaining display from Glenn Byrne on his TV debut.

Martin Shaw played his part in a solid opening Breakout fight and the Dub was made to work for a slightly wide 60-54 win.

The fighter who is trained and managed by his brother Jay Byrne certainly isn’t afraid of hard work and had enough about him to deal with anything the English fighter threw his way.

Byrne started and finished strong and showed the ability to switch up approaches when needed as he extended his unbeaten start at the Ulster Hall.

Byrne applied the pressure throughout the first and worked the body well, faced with a more adventurous Shaw in the second he started to land some combinations and landed some solid uppercuts.

The JB Promotions man was in a fight come round three as the away corner fighter, who drew with the onlooking Walsh previously, once again showed he comes to fight.

A flush right hand in the fourth seemed to take some of the adventure away from Shaw, although he grew back into the stanza when he walked Byrne onto an uppercut.

It set up an entertaining finish to the round, which the younger brother of Jay Byrne possibly stole with two crisp shots at the death.

Byrne was on the back foot for the majority of his first-ever fifth round, picking shots and seemingly doing enough to take the session.

Byrne moves to 3-0 with the win Shaw’s slate now reads 4- 22-3.

FIGHT #2 GERARD HUGHES – LUKE FASH