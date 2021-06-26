LIVE UPDATES – Celtic Clash 11

The insanity of the Celtic Clash series resumes this afternoon in the Alicante suburb of Guardamar.

The Guardamar Arena will play host to eleven Irish fighters as Boxing Ireland Promotions bring the show on the road.

Julio Cesar, Robert Burke, Cathy, Kevin Cronin, Owen O’Neill, Danny Keating, Jake Hanney, Martin Quinn, Dylan Wilson, Alan O’Connor, Stephen McAfee and Owen Duffy all feature on a massive day of Irish boxing.

Running Order – The running order and list of opponents can be found here.

Streaming Info – The card will be streamed in its entirety on the Boxing Ireland Promotions Facebook page (CLICK HERE).

Irish-Boxing.com will be providing round-by-round updates for each of the eleven fights of Irish interest below, with the first fighter due in the ring just after 3 o’clock (Irish time)

6:20pm – Aaaand we’re back – time for Alan O’Connor v Eligio Palacios. Four rounds at light welter.

5:57pm – Bit of a break now before fight #8 – the debut of Alan O’Connor.

5:56pm – That’s Hanney now up to 6(5)-2(1) after ending his sabbatical.

Round 1 – This won’t last long, Hanney knocking Ajtai back with every shot before switching southpaw and sending his man down with a right hook to the body. Back orthodox, he’s in for the finish and gets it with an uppercut. TKO1 Hanney!

5:51pm – Next up it’s the long-awaited return of Jake Hanney. He faces Hungarian Szylvester Ajtai over four.

5:49pm – And he does get it. 39-37 x3 for Duffy who improves to 5(2)-2(1).

Round 4 – Duffy’s superior fitness really showing here and he has Zeledon pinned to the ropes for the entirety. Should have this now.

Round 3 – Better from Duffy who is working inside while Zeledon swings into clinches.

Round 2 – A low blow from Zeledon forces a pause and he is trying to rough up Duffy here who needs to keep busy.

Round 1 – Southpaw Duffy keeping things tight here in the opener. Zeledon looking wild.

5:21pm – Up next is Owen Duffy who is moving down to welter and faces Alexander Zeledon over four

5:20pm – And Keating gets the win and moves to 4(3)-0.

Round 4 – No budging the Nicaraguan but that is a very impressive outing from Keating.

Round 3 – The crafty Omier employing every trick to stay in this fight as Keating hunts him down.

Round 2 – Omier comes up quickly but is soon put in his place by Keating who retakes control and starts lining up some very heavy shots.

Round 1 – Keating looking long, quick, and classy, staggering Omier who is already in survival mode.

4:59pm – Up next in Fight #5 and the long awaited return of Cork’s Danny Keating. The Mitchelstown welter has a four rounder with Geiboord Omier.

4:57pm – Long pause, plenty of nerves, BUT O’NEILL GETS IT! Not sure of the scores but it’s good news for The Operator who moves to 6(0)-0 following four tough rounds.

Round 4 – It’s furious in the final round as the pair exchange at close quarters. The two are loving it in there, grinning as they trade. This could go either way.

Round 3 – Better boxing at the start of the third from O’Neill who is keeping things tighter. Aleksandrov doing a lot of holding could and maybe should be docked.

Round 2 – O’Neill ships one early but is back with a HUGE right hand. This is a proper fight. Both landing big shots.

Round 1 – This is an open fight already. Both throwing and landing – O’Neill moreso but he needs to be careful!

4:35pm – The show must go on. It’s Fight #4 and it’s Belfast welterweight Owen O’Neill who is in a four rounder with Petar Aleksandrov. He’s a tough guy who hung in there with Sean McComb a few years back.

4:32pm – That result sees Cesar drop to 3(1)-5(4).

Round 2 – Cesar is quickly dropped twice and it’s all over! TKO2 Heredia.

Round 1 – Cesar is almost knocked out with the first punch but somehow manages to survive the Heredia onslaught and most of the round before being floored in the final seconds. He’s up but he’s going to need something special to dig out a positive result.

4:25pm – Bit of a delay but the boys are in the ring now and ready to go.

4:18pm – This could be a banana skin for Cesar. Definitely a tricky fight on paper. Heredia has proven difficult for some prospects in the past.

4:16pm – Next it’s the third of the super middleweight / light heavyweights – Belfast’s Julio Cesar. ‘The Gladiator’ is in versus Fernando Heredia looking to build on his sensational 2019 win over Sean McGlinchey.

4:12pm – It’s been over two years since his last pro bout but Robbie Burke’s record has finally moved up to 3(3)-0. Looks dangerous.

Round 1 – Burke throws shots with venom and scores a huge knockdown with an overhand right. Hungarian Magyar rises and Burke is in for the kill with hooks from both hands and, eventually, his opponent goes down again, counted out, it’s all over, KO1 Burke!

4:05pm – Anyway, we move on and it’s straight into Fight #2 – Robbie Burke v Norbert Magyar. Four rounds at super middle.

4:03pm – That scoring is interesting. Can’t see how you could give anything more than a round to Borisov so their could be a few nervy moments for fighters later on this evening when we go to the cards!

4:02pm – We go to the judges’s card and it’s a majority decision – 40-36, 39-37, and 38-38 for Cronin who moves to 4(2)-0.

Round 4 – Cronin on the hunt now, firing in uppercuts from the hip and staggering Borisov once more. The veteran is in survival mode, clinging on and spoiling to the bell, drawing the ire of the referee.

Round 3 – Cronin upping the pace and keeping Borisov on the end of constant long shots, hurting the Bulgarian and sending him into the ropes. Big round for The Kingdom Warrior.

Round 2 – Borisov comes out aggressively, letting the hands go and disrupting the rhythm of Cronin. The Kerry fighter responds by digging in some hard shots and targeting the body, looking to tire Borisov.

Round 1 – Borisov is a big boy and dangerous with the overhand right but Cronin is keeping things calm and on the outside, pumping the jab well and sneaking in the odd bodyshot.

3:43pm – The stream is live and Kevin Cronin is in the ring. Light heavyweight four rounder v Bulgarian Daniel Borisov.

3:32pm – Just received a quick update there from promoter Leonard Gunning – Fight #1 (Kevin Cronin) will be on in about 15 minutes time!

3:15pm – The stream has yet to go live but rest assured you haven’t missed anything.

3:00pm – We are live and due to start shortly (although the 3:05pm first bell is likely to be delayed because, well, #boxing). Some bad news to begin with, though, with it recently emerging that Cathy McAleer is out of her fight tonight because her opponent fell ill overnight.

Thanks so much for the messages. What a journey, I am not only pro fighter it's happened to. To commit,sacrifice,travel & 3 opponent changes. 3rd lady Martin Horgasz.We booked-paid her flights- covid tests. Now she's a temp & not flying 🤦‍♀️ I regret to inform all,I have no fight.