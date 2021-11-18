How To Watch – Jason Quigley vs Demetrius Andrade – Running order -Time

Jason Quigley hopes to make a success of his first world title shot in a fight with unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade on Friday night [November 19].

Unbeaten middleweight and WBO champion Demetrius Andrade put his belt on the line against the Donegal favourite at the SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Jason Quigley steps to the scale to weigh in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.

Andrade has 30 consecutive victories to his name and last fought against Liam Williams in April, taking the win via unanimous decision.

Shane Moseley Jr. was Quigley’s most recent opponent when he fought for and won the WBO NABO middleweight belt. The Irish fighter will be taking on his first world title fight.

The pair’s bill topping Matchroom promoted clash will be broadcast streaming app DAZN. Quigley and Andrade are expected to ring walk anytime from 3am Irish time.

Running order below:

Live on Before the Bell on Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel from 5.30pm ET



4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest



Khalil Coe (175.8lbs) vs. Aaron Casper (174.8lbs)

Jersey City, NJ Augusta, Georgia



Followed by



4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest



Thomas O’Toole (186.8lbs) vs. Mark Malone (198.6lbs)

Galway, Ireland Longview, Texas



Followed by



6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest



Nelson Perez (140lbs) vs. Raymundo Rios (139.6lbs)

Marlboro, Mass. Durango, Mexico



Followed by



8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest



Demsey McKean (243lbs) vs. Don Haynesworth (293.6lbs)

Queensland, Australia New Rochelle, NY



Live on DAZN from 8pm ET



10 x 2 mins WBA, IBO and vacant WBO World Super-Lightweight titles



Kali Reis (138lbs) vs. Jessica Camara (139lbs)

Providence, RI Montreal, Canada



12 x 3 mins WBA and IBF World Super-Bantamweight titles



Murodjon Akhmadaliev (121.8lbs) vs. Jose Velasquez (121.6lbs)

Chust, Uzbekistan Quellon, Chile



Followed by



12 x 3 mins WBC World Flyweight title



Julio Cesar Martinez (111.4lbs) vs. McWilliams Arroyo (111.6lbs)

Mexico City, Mexico Fajardo, Puerto Rico



Followed by



12 x 3 mins WBO World Middleweight title



Demetrius Andrade (160lbs) vs. Jason Quigley (159.8lbs)

Providence, Rhode Island Ballybofey, Ireland Photo Credit Ed Mulholland/Matchroom