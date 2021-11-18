How To Watch – Jason Quigley vs Demetrius Andrade – Running order -Time
Jason Quigley hopes to make a success of his first world title shot in a fight with unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade on Friday night [November 19].
Unbeaten middleweight and WBO champion Demetrius Andrade put his belt on the line against the Donegal favourite at the SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire.
Andrade has 30 consecutive victories to his name and last fought against Liam Williams in April, taking the win via unanimous decision.
Shane Moseley Jr. was Quigley’s most recent opponent when he fought for and won the WBO NABO middleweight belt. The Irish fighter will be taking on his first world title fight.
The pair’s bill topping Matchroom promoted clash will be broadcast streaming app DAZN. Quigley and Andrade are expected to ring walk anytime from 3am Irish time.
Running order below:
|Live on Before the Bell on Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel from 5.30pm ET
4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
Khalil Coe (175.8lbs) vs. Aaron Casper (174.8lbs)
Jersey City, NJ Augusta, Georgia
Followed by
4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
Thomas O’Toole (186.8lbs) vs. Mark Malone (198.6lbs)
Galway, Ireland Longview, Texas
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Nelson Perez (140lbs) vs. Raymundo Rios (139.6lbs)
Marlboro, Mass. Durango, Mexico
Followed by
8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Demsey McKean (243lbs) vs. Don Haynesworth (293.6lbs)
Queensland, Australia New Rochelle, NY
Live on DAZN from 8pm ET
10 x 2 mins WBA, IBO and vacant WBO World Super-Lightweight titles
Kali Reis (138lbs) vs. Jessica Camara (139lbs)
Providence, RI Montreal, Canada
12 x 3 mins WBA and IBF World Super-Bantamweight titles
Murodjon Akhmadaliev (121.8lbs) vs. Jose Velasquez (121.6lbs)
Chust, Uzbekistan Quellon, Chile
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBC World Flyweight title
Julio Cesar Martinez (111.4lbs) vs. McWilliams Arroyo (111.6lbs)
Mexico City, Mexico Fajardo, Puerto Rico
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBO World Middleweight title
Demetrius Andrade (160lbs) vs. Jason Quigley (159.8lbs)
Providence, Rhode Island Ballybofey, Ireland