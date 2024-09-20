HOMECOMING KO – Callum Walsh stops Przemyslaw Runowski in 2nd Round

Callum Walsh’s long-awaited Irish homecoming ended quickly – and violently – tonight in Dublin.

The Cork light middleweight prospect made light work of Pole Przemyslaw Runowski at the 3Arena, sending the visitor down and out in the second round to retain his WBC Continental Americas title.

His third fight of the year, Walsh had ground down and stopped tough Kazakh Dauren Yeleussinov in March before blasting out Mexican veteran Carlos Ortiz Cervantes during the Summer.

Runowski was perhaps best known for points defeats in English to welterweights Michael McKinson and Josh Kelly but has since moved up to light-middleweight where he enjoyed an away corner upset over Samuel Vargas in Canada.

“Never been stopped until he got hit by me,” declared Walsh afterwards and it was hard to argue following an electric performance which played out in front of a rather electric atmosphere.

The Cobh southpaw, hands down, began aggressively and rocked Runowski with the first solid left hand he landed and did similar with a counter right hook before a clipping left hand on the bell of a sharp first round.

Runowski carried the ring moniker ‘Kosiarz’ – the Polish for ‘Haymaker’ – but it was Walsh who had all the power and he brought the show to an early end in the second round. A pin-point straight left hand sent Runowski down and the Słupsk slugger looked in serious discomfort. Runowski did rise – albeit at 9-and-three-quarters – and protested the decision as referee David Irving waved off the contest and pints of beer showered the ring in Gen X appreciation.

The win sees the darling of Dana Walsh improve his fledgling pro record to 12(10)-0 while 30-year-old Runowski falls to 22(6)-3(1)-1.

Still only 23, Walsh stated his desire to return to Ireland afterwards and stressed that he is not just a prospect but a full-blown contender.

If that is so, something very big could be coming next.