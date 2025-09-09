Three Team Ireland Boxers Fight For Medals Today

Three Irish boxers make a podium play in Liverpool today.

Patsy Joyce, Grainne Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke all fight for World Championships bronze.

Joyce is first through the ropes and will look to build on his Tuesday victory over a Paris Olympic bronze medal with victory over even more decorated opposition.

The Olympic Mullingar boxer appears in Wednesday’s Afternoon Session in Ring B, (Bout 6, approx. 2.15pm) boxing for a medal against Uzbekistan’s Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov. The Uzbekistani boxer, 11 years Patsy’s senior, has 4 pro-boxing wins under his belt. The Tokyo Olympian has also claimed World, Asian Games and Asian Championships gold, as well as gold at two World Boxing Cups this year.

30 August 2025; Aoife O’Rourke stands for a portrait during an IABA World Boxing Championships photoshoot at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Double Olympian and 4-time continental champion, 75kg Aoife O’Rourke will also step between the ropes on Wednesday, in the Ring B Afternoon Session (Bout 6, approx. 1.15pm), in search of a place on the podium. The Roscommon native will contest against Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad – a Paris Olympian and the only boxer, male or female, this year to win gold at all World Boxing Cups. O’Rourke won through to the QF stage following a resounding 5-0 win over Monika Langerova of the Czech Republic.

Paris Olympian, Offaly’s Walsh, will box for a medal against China’s Yang Liu in Wednesday’s Evening Session (Ring A, Bout 5, approx. 7pm), who silver at the Paris Olympics. Walsh has recorded two wins to make it to this stage of the tournament: the first, a stylish 5-0 win over Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova, following by a masterful performance over Mariana Soto Torres of Spain.

30 August 2025; Patsy Joyce stands for a portrait during an IABA World Boxing Championships photoshoot at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Lisa O’Rourke suffered defeat in the medal fight on Tuesday, while Dean Clancy and Brian Kennedy exited the tournament at the last 16 stage.

Wednesday’s schedule is available here

Watch

World Boxing has partnered with Eurovision Sport to broadcast the Championship. Coverage, available HERE. The championship website, where tickets are available for purchase, is HERE

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff