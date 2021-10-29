High Five Additional Needs Boxing Academy Launched

Drimnagh Boxing Club launched an exciting new boxing academy for children with additional needs this week.

The High Five Additional Needs Boxing Academy run boxing classes for children with additional needs to create fun, activity and fitness.

Boxing training is a great way to exercise and is designed through this programme for children with additional needs (Autism, Dyspraxia, Asperger, Downs Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy) to give routine, improve sleeping patterns, develop their memory, improve their reaction times and gain more confidence. Many children with additional needs have a better physical understanding of managing and creating kinetic patterns.

It is a community based inclusion programme that people from these various communities can be part of. In Drimnagh the Academy will be working in a state of the art high performance gym in Drimnagh Boxing Club with experienced International Coaches.

“Looking forward to what the future holds for the High Five Additional Needs Boxing Academy. We have so many children ready to start. They will enjoy punching a bag, running around, and releasing energy while having fun with others. We are delighted to launch this initiative which we think can grow across north and south of the country and with thanks to our community, our clubs, our volunteers, our children and our many many local sponsors.” Paddy Dingle, Coordinator High Five Additional Needs Boxing Academy.

High Five Additional Needs Boxing Academy is currently a partnership between Drimnagh Boxing Club, Crumlin Boxing Club, St Catherine’s Boxing Club Dublin 8 and Palmerstown Boxing Club.