Anthony Joshua Recent Knowledge Search Included Some Andy Lee Homework

Anthony Joshua’s thirst for learning has led him to drink from the fountain knowledge that is Andy Lee – and he likes how it tastes.

The former unified heavyweight champion of the world has looked to get pro-active since he lost his titles to Oleksandr Usyk. Rather than rest and recharge, he has sought to reeducate himself.

The London 2012 Olympic champion elected against taking his usual post-fight holiday and instead traveled to America to meet with some of the most successful active coaches in boxing.

Joshua spent two days with each of Eddy Reynoso, Ronnie Shields, Virgil Hunter and Robert Garcia tapping into their brains.

The Matchroom heavy also did some studying online and has noticed the punditry work of Andy Lee. ​

​In fact, he referenced an interview the former middleweight champion of the world did with Nicolás Cruz, the Cuban who played a massive part in Michael Carruth and Wayne McCullough’s Barcelona 92′ medal success, when discussing his quest for fight knowledge in an interview with IFL TV.

“I rate Andy Lee highly,” said Joshua. “There is a coach Andy Lee went to speak to in Ireland, he’s a Cuban coach. I don’t know his name but Andy Lee did a good interview with him. He’s a good coach as well he thought Andy Lee some things too.”

For all those asking, here’s my interview with Cuban boxing great Nicolas Cruz Hernandez. https://t.co/S94Urd48XY https://t.co/I8S8egml6T — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) October 27, 2021

Lee has been part of Team Tyson Fury since the first Wilder rematch and the DAZN pundit has been praised for helping the WBC world champion win his two repeats with the American. Joshua hasn’t missed the ‘phenomenal’ job Kronk products Lee and Sugar Hill have done with the former Irish Champion.

“Andy Lee, Sugar Hill they did a phenomenal job with Tyson in that [Wilder] fight,” he added.

Lee is currently in camp with Jason Quigley as he prepares for his middleweight world title challenge. The Donegal middleweight challenges Demetrius Andrade for the same WBO middleweight title Lee once held.