Henry, Doyle, O’Donnell and Jenkins compete in Euro Youths Today

Four Irish boxers will compete in European action on a busy day for Team Ireland today.

Ava Henry, Kyla Doyle, Tadgh O’Donnell and Ryan Jenkins all climb through the ropes in the Porec, Croatia, hoping to progress to the next round of the European Youths.

Team Co-Captain and European Junior champ, Henry is first up and faces Hungary’s Kata Viktoria Muncz in Ring B’s first fight.

In bout 4 of the same ring and session, 66kg Doyle Byrne boxes Dilara Sak of Turkey.

European Junior Champion 71kg Tadhg O’Donnell makes his European Youth debut when he meets Daniil Sauchanka, boxing for IBA-B.

In Ring B’s Evening Session, beginning at 4.30pm Irish time, 63.5kg Ryan Jenkins contests against Rafayel Nersisyan

Unfortunately, there was bad news for featherweight Martin McDonagh. The Avona BC talent has had to withdraw through injury, following his fine win 5-2 win over Leighton Steven Birchal of England yesterday. He was due to meet Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

Draws are available here

Day One results are available here

Day Two results are available here

Day Three results are available here

Day Four results are available here