Henry, Doyle, O’Donnell and Jenkins compete in Euro Youths Today
Four Irish boxers will compete in European action on a busy day for Team Ireland today.
Ava Henry, Kyla Doyle, Tadgh O’Donnell and Ryan Jenkins all climb through the ropes in the Porec, Croatia, hoping to progress to the next round of the European Youths.
Team Co-Captain and European Junior champ, Henry is first up and faces Hungary’s Kata Viktoria Muncz in Ring B’s first fight.
In bout 4 of the same ring and session, 66kg Doyle Byrne boxes Dilara Sak of Turkey.
European Junior Champion 71kg Tadhg O’Donnell makes his European Youth debut when he meets Daniil Sauchanka, boxing for IBA-B.
In Ring B’s Evening Session, beginning at 4.30pm Irish time, 63.5kg Ryan Jenkins contests against Rafayel Nersisyan
Unfortunately, there was bad news for featherweight Martin McDonagh. The Avona BC talent has had to withdraw through injury, following his fine win 5-2 win over Leighton Steven Birchal of England yesterday. He was due to meet Azerbaijan on Tuesday.
Team
48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin
50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.
52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth
54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford
63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim
51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin
54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin
57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.
60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath
67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Amanda Spencer
Coach: Garry Kehoe
Coach: Ralph McKay
R&J: Stephen Kelly
Draws are available here
Day One results are available here
Day Two results are available here
Day Three results are available here
Day Four results are available here