Out of the Blue Debut KO Win for Wexford Banger

A Wexford puncher made an out-of-the-blue knockout debut in Spain last weekend.

Dean Gonzalez Furlong became Ireland’s latest pro fighter when he punched for pay in the Restaurante The Emerald Isle, Orihuela on Saturday night.

Fittingly ‘Speedy Gonzalez’ was fast out of the blocks and got the job done within a round.

The 21-year-old, who headlined and wore the Wexford colours, stopped former Crank Whitehouse, Declan Geraghty and Davey Oliver Joyce foe before three minutes passed.

Gonzalez-Furlong’s father used to run Wexford CBS before they emigrated to Spain when the new pro was just five years of age.

He is a regular visitor to Ireland and Wexford where he is known as an entertaining fighter, who packs a punch and isn’t shy about taking two to give one.

He competed in the Irish Intermediates in 2023, and was an Irish U-22 Championships semi-finalist.

The Torrevieja, Comunidad Valenciana-based boxer also reached the quarters of Spain’s National Elite equivalent.