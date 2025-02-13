Heartbreak Kid – Popular Cian Reddy Breaking Hearts on Valentines Weekend

Forget the ‘Country Kid’ Cian Reddy will be the ‘Heartbreak Kid’ this Valentine’s weekend.

The housewife’s favourite is the reason a large cohort of Portlaoise’s female population will be left feeling upset on the day of romance.

Not because he hasn’t sent a card or rebuffed advances, but rather It seems a lot of the Ian Gaughran-managed pro novice’s friends have decided to show him some serious love by travelling to Bradford to support him, leaving their other half behind. Although, the craftier of them managed to sell Bradford as a romantic destination.

“There’s a few women not too happy their fellas are heading to Bradford on Valentine’s Day but at least the boys know how to prioritise,” Reddy tells Irish-boxing.com while laughing.

“There’s some women even being dragged over to Bradford to celebrate Valentine’s weekend in the Cedar Court.”

Reddy jests but the fact he has sold tickets on such a weekend does show his popularity.

The 23-year-old, who fights Jake Smith on Saturday, brought a big crowd to the same Cedar Court venue for his debut and the support hasn’t dwindled.

“There was a great crowd over for my debut and I’ve done similar numbers this time,” he adds.

“So there’s going to be another big crowd from Ireland. I have even had some people buying tickets to support knowing they can’t make it. The support is unreal from the people at home and I’m truly grateful for it,” he adds before expressing delight to have been given the chance to get off the mark so early in the year.

“It’s great to be out so early in the year. We have had plenty of notice for this one, since about November time , my coach Wayne Woods is co promoting the show along with Darren Burley so as soon as they announced the show they asked me if I wanted to be on it so of course I said yes.”

While he may be breaking hearts on Saturday breaking down Smith may prove that bit more difficult.

Reddy will be fancied to defeat the English away corner man but Smith is a survival specialist and has taken a host of British prospects the distance.

Indeed, his opponent, who Irish fans will remember from his time spent in the ring with Dave Ryan and Paddy Walsh, has never been stopped.

“He’s a crafty lad,” Reddy comments.

“You don’t fight all these prospects and never get stopped without being crafty and knowing how to get around. It would be a statement to get that stoppage of course and I want to get the first stoppage of my career. However, getting over the line and putting in a good performance is my main priority, anything else is a bonus. Getting the win is most important,” he adds before discussing his third pro camp.

“Every camp we try to work on specifics and improve certain things. There’s always stuff to work on and improve on. I got some good sparring again between Ireland and the UK in this camp. I’ve been travelling over and back to get some high-quality work in,” he adds before thanking those who have been of help since he turned over.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to Wayne Woods, Airijus, all at Unit 3 and my manager Ian Gaughran, also to my parents for their constant support all the sponsors and everyone travelling over for the support.”