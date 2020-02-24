Germany or it’s champion don’t strike fear into defiant Dylan Moran

Dylan Moran [13(6)-1] isn’t worried about Germany’s reputations as a grave yard for away fighters or the reputation of his next opponent Denis Ilbay [22(10)-2(0)].

Having registered three wins in just four months, since teaming up with Pit Gleim and PGP Boxing, the Waterford welterweight has secured somewhat of a crossroads fight.

Moran will fight for the IBF International ranking title in Munich as soon as March 28th and victory should set him up for even bigger bouts.

However, to secure that title and takes his career to the next level he will have to do what Irish fighters have found it hard to do in recent times, win in Germany.

Germany is one of a number of countries where the away fighter has always found it hard to get a decision.

Yet, that isn’t something that worries or concerns ‘The Real Deal’.

“I don’t care if its his hometown , German judges , or whatever advantage he is meant to have. This is the fight game and you can’t pass off opportunity’s like this. If you believe your good enough we’ll go and win it,” a passionate Moran told Irish-boxing.com.

Although he has fought Dennis Okoth – and some may argue he is a bigger threat – Moran also faces a challenge in terms of opponent.

On paper Ilbay is a better fighter than the only man to beat the now Liechtenstein based fighter.

The 25-year-old home favourite has collected a number of ranking titles and is the reigning German champion.

The Deise fighter admits it is a step up and although he doesn’t make any bold predictions claims it’s one he will be ready for.

“He’s a very good fighter he’s been in there with some good guys and I’ll give him his respect, but make no mistake I’m not taking this fight for the money or any reason other then I believe I’m going to win.

“This is a real fight, two hard working lads who have earned their shot.

“You can never tell how the fight goes but I’ll be fit and ready and he can have it however he wants.”

There is a real defiance to Moran, but a sense of excitement too.

The Dungarven 25-year-old feels seems to be relishing the importance of the fight and all that comes with trying to move to the next level.

“Words can’t describe how happy I am. These type of fights are the exact reason I got into boxing and after a lot of hard work I have my chance and I am going to make the most of it,” he continues before reflecting on his most recent win- a stoppage victory over Ferenc Hafner.

” I was delighted with the last performance. I stuck to everything we had been working and in the gym and got the job done. I wasn’t expecting the finish so early but afterwards when I taught about it it was earned. The 7 weeks previous had been grueling so it just proves the more you put in the more you get out.”