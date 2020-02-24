Introducing “Majestic” Junior Thompson and the mad Irish man with the Hat in his corner

It all seemed like fate, Dee Taggart was finished with boxing, the hat, was getting put away in a drawer and the flip flops were out.

But a gifted scouse Jamaican called looking for some help and the rest is history.

Junior Thompson made his professional debut under the guidance of the Tyrone man on an MTK show last November and scored an emphatic first round knock out.

He now has his second appearance as a professional at a black flash/ERT promotions stacked card full of local young professionals at the grand central Hall on Renshaw street.

By all accounts Thompson’s camp and preparations have been great heading into its final few weeks.

His coach and manager Dee “The Hat” Taggart couldn’t be happier;

“I gave junior a good break after his debut, he earned it. But we started back in January and I’ve been back “Murdering” him in the gym every day, it’s class, I love what I do. It’s my passion and it excites me working with Junior.

“He’s an exceptional student, his discipline and his ability to listen and apply my teachings give me great faith in him. He’s got something special, and he’s going all the way, I’m right behind him,” adds Taggart before praising his fighters commitment and desire to improve.

“We have been fortunate enough to have brought some sponsors on board after his debut mainly Shane Hanley from GoGreen solutions. And Liam at the Goodness Grill. His strength and conditioning has improved, his diet is now a lot better and most important he’s applying himself to his craft with full commitment. That’s the most important bit for me.

“I’m very very happy with and for Junior, my dream is to take away the obstacles and help him get the best from his career. We’re building something very special, us and everyone around us can feel it.”

It’s more than a personal one on one project for the former John Breen trained pro. Taggart is hoping to build a stable and a gym where he can help others progress and fulfill their potential.

“My dream is to build my gym, have junior as the benchmark and then put together our own wee stable of proper old school prizefighters. But it’s one brick at a time, that’s how walls, bridges, towns, cities, and empires are build.

“Our next brick is getting put into place at the Grand Central Hall on a Pat Barrett/ERT show full of some of the most exciting prospects in the city. Junior and myself can’t say how grateful we are and much we really appreciate the support. It’s that support that not only motivates us but it actually allows us to keep chasing the dream. You can contact junior on ‪+44 7453 993131 or call to the gym to see us to pick up tickets which are priced at £40. We are working hard every day apart from Sunday, I’m at mass. “‬

