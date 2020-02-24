Logo



Big role for ‘Wee Rooster’ – Brendan Irvine to captain Ireland

Brendan Irvine will captain Ireland in in next month’s Olympic qualifier.

A 13 person team was selected to represent Ireland across the weights in London between March 14 and March 24 next month.

Each of the 13 will be focused on trying to secure their spot on the plan to Tokyo 2020, but Irvine will have a collective as well as personal role throughout the tournament.

At just 23 the St Paul’s fighter isn’t the oldest team member, but he is the only Olympian travelling to London.

The ‘Wee Rooster’ represented Ireland in Rio 2016 and not only has that biggest of tournament experience, but knows what is needed to navigate pressure qualifying situations.

Getting the nod by Bernard Dunne and the High Performance coaches will also be a massive boost for the young flyweight particularly considering he is just coming out of a frustrating 18 month period of injury.

Speaking to David Mohan of The Belfast Media Group, Irvine siad:

“It was amazing to just be selected, but to be named team captain was something else. It was really unexpected,” he said.

“Bernard (Dunne, Irish High Performance Director) said to me that I’ve been there, done I and know what it’s like. It there’s anything I can do to help the team I’ll always do it.

“I enjoyed being back in the ring again the other week. It was great to just be back after the shocking year I’ve had.

“I couldn’t have picked a better opponent to fight because he was tough, fit and was there to fight. It was a good test of my fitness and to see if the foot would hold up and it did, so I’ve the confidence in it now.

“Before, I wasn’t sure how it would go, but I’m feeling good and looking forward to next month.”

