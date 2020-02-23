Wins for McAleer and O’Rourke over the weekend

Cathy McAleer registered her first win under the managerial stewardship of Kellie Maloney on Saturday night.

The John Breen trained bantamweight defeated Bulgaria’s Teodora Hristova in the Holte Suite at Villa Park.

The 41-year-old had beaten Hristova on her debut after four entertaining all action rounds and repeated the feat in more comfortable fashion on Saturday.

McAleer registered a shutout 40-36 points win to effectively get the second phase of her career off to a positive start.

The Belfast bantamweight made it four wins from four professional fights with a unanimous decision at Aston Villa Football Club’s Holte Suite.

McAleer, a world champion at karate and kickboxing, hadn’t fought since May of last year after seeing two Commonwealth title fights fall through.

She is confident of a busier 2019 and is keen to secure titles very soon. Indeed, the ultimate goal is to win a world title and Maloney has ambitions of her achieving that goal at home in Belfast.

Also in the winners circle this weekend was Ryan O’Rourke.

The new to the game pro made it two wins in less than a month after debuting as recent as January 30.

‘The Silent Assassin’ handled tough journey man Chris Adaway quite comfortably doubling his win totals with a shut out 40-36 win in Bristol.

The St Michaels Inchicore fighter is being kept busy and will be out as soon as March 14 where he takes on another testing journey man in Naheem Chaudhry.