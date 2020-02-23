Logo



‘Perfect performance’ – Andy Lee hails dominant Tyson Fury display

February 23, 2020
Headline News News
Andy Lee claims Tyson Fury was ‘perfect’ against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last night.

‘The Gypsy King’ dominated Deontay Wilder from the first round up and until he stopped ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in the seventh.

The former Irish champion proved he had the capabilities of beating the reigning WBC world champion when they meet last year, but the consensus was he had to box smart and stay out of harms way to ensure success.

Against one the biggest punchers in boxing history, Fury would have to move and dance his way to a scorecard win.

However, in true Kronk fashion the Sugar Hill trained fighter started aggressively and continued in that manner throughout the fight.

Former WBO middleweight world champion Lee, who is now part of the coaching team heralded it ‘perfect’.

“Perfect performance. Dominant. It was what was expected of him,” he told BT Sport.

“I have to admit I was a bit worried at times but no, it was a perfect performance.”

Speaking before the fight Lee had suggested Fury would ‘put it straight on’ the champion.

The Limerick native also predicted a better jab and spoke of the Kronk’s knockout philosophy.

All three came to fruition as Fury cemented his status as the best heavyweight in the world at present, indeed he took a massive step toward cementing a legacy as the defining heavyweight of his era.

