Cull Steam Ahead – Big Fight next for ‘The Diva’

Gary Cully made his first major step-up earlier this month.

However, the Kildare lightweight doesn’t plan on spending any longer than necessary near the bottom of the world boxing ladder.

Cully sensationally stopped Joe Fitzpatrick in Belfast at the start of the month to win his first professional belt – the Irish title.

It was a breakthrough that had been a long time coming for Cully whose 2019 was disrupted by injury and he doesn’t want to now rest on his laurels as a national champion.

‘The Diva’ has revealed that his next contest will be another one of note, with plenty of irons in the proverbial fire.

Recently there has been talk of a defence of his newly-won Irish strap but that an offer has been turned down.

While not confirmed, it has been heavily hinted that an approach was made for Belfast’s Paul Hyland Jr to face Cully – a bout which was first proposed back in 2018.

Cully is coy and detailed to Irish-Boxing.com how “all that happened was there was contact made with another Irish fighter’s team about a possible fight, and they didn’t want to know about it, they turned the fight down without even hearing what money was on offer.”

“I don’t even know if the fighter himself is aware of the offer, but his team refused it.”

“This fight, it was staying Irish while stepping up the levels at the same time so it made perfect sense, the fans love to see all Irish fights and if I can give them one while moving up the levels then that’s what I’d love to do,” he continued before suggesting that the match-up would also suit the unnamed opponent.

“I think the fighter in question is also at a crossroads in his career and it would make sense for him too.”

“…Obviously they don’t think so.”

Having finally got a taste of all-Irish action after almost two years of calling for a domestic bout – Cully wants more high-profile clashes.

That said. progression is key and the Sarto southpaw outlines how “the Joe fight and winning the Irish title has been huge for my profile and my name in Irish boxing circles. I think more prospects should be doing it.”

“But I’m not just going to defend the Irish title for nothing and stay domestic level, this would have bridged the gap from Irish to European so that’s why I wanted it.”

With this in mind, Cully is keeping his options open.

A fight announcement is imminent and the 24-year-old is promising that it will be a big one.

Cully explained how “I’ve had a couple of different fighters thrown my way that I’ve said yes to one that will progress me up the levels.”

“I have had another fight offered that I’ve accepted, it’s not all Irish but if it comes off I know for a fact you will love it so watch this space!

