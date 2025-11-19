Georgian Genuis – Zauri Anita Retires from High Performance Role

Zauri Antia has retired from his position of High Performance Coach.

Rumour the highly respected Georgian was set to step down from the role has been rife over the last number of weeks, and the IABA confirmed the move today.

Antia is loved within Irish boxing circles, massively respected outside it and his departure leaves a massive hole to fill.

His final job in the position was to over see three World Championship medal wins, including a gold for Aoife O’Rourke.

During his tenure with Irish boxing he was part of 10 Olympic medal wins and `150 major medal victories.

An IABA Statement confirms:

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has announced the retirement of High Performance Head Coach Zauri Antia, a pivotal force in Irish boxing for more than two decades, bringing to a close an exceptional career that has shaped and elevated Irish Boxing.

Zauri’s final campaign as Head Coach was the 2025 World Boxing Championships, where Team Ireland returned with gold for 75kg Aoife O’Rourke and bronze for 65kg Grainne Walsh and 55kg Patsy Joyce.

The 63 year old left his homeland, Georgia, in 2003 to join the newly established High-Performance Unit as a Technical Coach, rising to High Performance Head Coach in 2016. He has guided Irish boxers to winning 35 qualification places at five Olympic Games: Beijing, London, Rio, Tokyo and Paris, coming home with 10 Olympic medals, famously including double gold for Kellie Harrington (Paris & Tokyo) and double bronze for Paddy Barnes (Beijing and London) and among the first women’s Olympic golds for Katie Taylor.

While Olympic success is the pinnacle of Irish boxing, Irish boxers have won 15 medals at European Games and 50 European Elite medals under Zauri’s coaching since 2004. That’s two thirds of Ireland’s total European & EU Championship Elite medals haul since 1939. On the World stage since 2004, Ireland has claimed 23 podium finishes, with only 5 World medals pre-dating Zauri’s arrival. At U22/U23 level, the haul stands at a remarkable 26 medals. Combined with multi-nations tournaments such as Strandja, Nicolae Linca and others, the tally throughout Zauri’s time with Irish boxing exceeds 150 medals.