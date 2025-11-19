The Draw Is In – National Intermediate Championships
The draw has taken place for the 2025 National Intermediate Championships. In all, 123 bouts will be boxed over the course of the tournament, by in excess of 140 boxers.
Boxing initially takes place from November 21st to 23rd at Holy Family BC, Drogehda. Boxing on November 28th and 29th will take place at the National Stadium.
Women’s Drawsheets
Men’s Drawsheets
Programmes.
All programmes are subject to change.
Boxing on November 28th and 29th will take palce at the National Stadium, Dublin