The Draw Is In – National Intermediate Championships

The draw has taken place for the 2025 National Intermediate Championships. In all, 123 bouts will be boxed over the course of the tournament, by in excess of 140 boxers.

Boxing initially takes place from November 21st to 23rd at Holy Family BC, Drogehda. Boxing on November 28th and 29th will take place at the National Stadium.

Women’s Drawsheets

Men’s Drawsheets

Programmes.

All programmes are subject to change.

Boxing on November 21st, 22nd and 23rd will take place at Holy Family BC, Drogheda.

Boxing on November 28th and 29th will take palce at the National Stadium, Dublin

