Gabriel Dossen suffers surprise and somewhat controversial European defeat

Gabriel Dossen exited the European Under 22 Championships in somewhat controversail circumstances tonight.

The Galway fighter, who considering he was stopped in the 2019 installment doesn’t seem to have much luck with the tournament, suffered a surprise points reverse to French talent Moreno Fendero in Italy, despite appearing to boss the three-round contest.

Dossen looked a level above his game foe and showed flashes of real class over the three rounds but ultimately ended up on the wrong end of a unanimous points decision, the judges obviously favour the aggression of Fendero over the artistry of the Irish middle.

It was clear to see from the opening bell why some had Dossen as a genuine Tokyo 2020 hope before he suffered injury. He was a level above his opponent, boxing off a beautiful southpaw jab, showing great footwork and fast hands He did ship some big single shots but was the more accurate and effective of the two boxers.

The second was similar, Fendero did try and close the distance and was loading up with big punches, but the Galway native was able to punish him coming in with crisp clean shots. Indeed, it got to the stage where the aggression was beaten out of the French fighter.

Moreno probably had his best round in the third landing the bigger shots but again Dossen looked the busy, more accurate and was the classier of the two by far.

There was a long wait for the scores and results to be confirmed and there was surprise when blue corner fighter Fendero’s hand was raised, particularly as the result was scored unamiously in his favour [29-18, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27]

Dossen’s was the second Irish defeat of the day after Niamh Earley lost out to 2018 European U22 Championships silver medallist Romane Moulai of France in the afternoon session.

Sean Mari did enjoy success, announcing his arrival on the international scene this afternoon with an enormous win at the European U22 Championships in Italy.

The Dublin flyweight defeated England’s Hamza Mehmood in his opening bout at the tournament in Roseto degli Abruzzi.

There is one more Irish interest fight to look forward to this evening. At 7:00pm in Ring A, Dean Clancy is back for his second fight in 24 hours. The Sligo light welter is in with Serbian third seed Nenad Javanovic.

2021 European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

Last 16

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulai (France)

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Nenad Javanovic (Serbia)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) v Moreno Fendero (France)

June 19

Last 16

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Gabor Virban (Hungary)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) v Eric Tudor (Romania)

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)

Q/Final

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Ireland) v Paige Richardson (England)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke