From Drimnagh to The US: James Uzell Gears Up for Pro Ambitions

Dublin’s James Uzell says he is open to turning professional as early as next year after receiving offers in both Ireland and the United States.

The Drimnagh fighter boxed on the same US card that saw fellow Dubliner, Cian Duggan, make his pro debut earlier this month.

The three-time Dublin champion insists his immediate focus remains on gaining amateur experience, despite defeat in the states, Uzell believes the experience was invaluable.

“It was a pleasure to be there… sometimes you have to throw yourself into the deep end just to see where you are, I’ve done that now in my last two fights… its really brought me on” Uzell told Irish-Boxing.com, adding that he’s “really looking forward to getting back out there, righting my wrongs.”

The Dub confirmed American promoters approached him about turning pro just days before the fight, admitting that similar approaches have been made closer to home, stating that “I’ve been offered a couple in Ireland over the last year… offers in America literally came a couple days before the fight. Definitely something I wouldn’t say no to, but I’m not going to give an answer right now.”

Reflecting on his US bout, Uzell highlighted the lessons learned under coach Jay Kelly after he was on the receiving end of a powerful shot near the end of the second round.

“My legs were like jelly for a few seconds… I just had to recoup and finish the round out, luckily my coach Jay Kelly regrouped me and gave me a new plan for the third round… he was a big part to play in the fight” he recalled.

Uzell is already planning to return stateside after Christmas in search of more international experience, linking up with Kelly and Duggan again, also eyeing up the National Senior Championships in November, which would mark his first crack at the level.

For now, the Drimnagh native remains firmly in the amateur ranks, but with professional shows becoming more frequent in the capital, and multiple offers on the table, the pathway to the paid ranks looks clearer than ever.