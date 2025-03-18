Frank Warren tells Irish fans to get ready for a Pierce O’Leary ‘Homecoming’

It’s not just rumour anymore! Pierce O’Leary is on course for a homecoming.

The Dublin light welterweight’s promoter Frank Warren confirmed as much last weekend.

There has been plenty of talk of the exciting Queensberry talent topping a bill in his hometown over the last 18 months. ‘Big Bang’ has fueled the chatter and the rumour mill has churned out all manner of O’Leary to Dublin news.

However, up until last weekend, Warren, who as O’Leary’s promoter would run any Dublin show he was involved in, has stayed quiet on the homecoming front.

Speaking in Liverpool last week the veteran promoter confirmed Dublin plans.

Irish-boxing.com understands Queensberry did explore working with JB Promotions to place the Dublin Docklands graduate on top of their April National Stadium show.

It’s now been suggested Warren is eyeing a July card in Dublin with the 3Arena as an option, provided a strong undercard can be put in place.

O’Leary’s first-ever pro fight in Dublin looks like to be a European title fight.

The Sheriff Street native was mandated to fight Spain’s Jon Fernandez in a final eliminator by the EBU but the pair should now meet for the title.

However, after Dalton Smith elected to vacate just days after winning the famous blue strap earlier in the year, it seems an eliminator isn’t needed and the pair will meet for the vacant title.