Callum Walsh has ‘Best Fighter in the World’ Belief

Callum Walsh believes he is on course to become the best fighter in the world.

The Cork light middleweight registered a statement stoppage win at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day eve.

The Cobh native, who has topped UFC Fight Pass bills since his second fight, sat down step-up opponent Dean Sutherland with a devasting shot in the first round.

The magnitude of the win wasn’t lost on the Dana White fancied Freddie Roach-trained 360 Promotions boxer and he believes it’s further proof of the direction he is travelling.

The 24-year-old argues his final destination is the very top and Pound for Pound 1 status.

“I knew coming into this fight he was going to be dangerous but I’m getting older, I’m getting stronger and that was best performance so far against my best opponent and I’m only going to keep getting better,” Walsh said.

“I want to thank everyone for the support, it keeps getting better and better. I’m looking forward to the future.

“I was born for this, I’m destined to be the best fighter in the world. I’m getting stronger and stronger and I’m showing it each time.”

In the build-up to the clash, Walsh indicated he is closing in on a 154lbs world title shot and with UFC White’s new Saudi link-up may be on the verge. If he does get a chance he is certain he’ll take it.

“Dana White is in the building here he has plans so anybody. Put any man in front of me and I’ll take him out.”