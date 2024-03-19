Ray Moylette vs Senan Kelly for the Irish title – Jay Byrne offers Sugar Ray title fight

Jay Byrne is offering Ray Moylette a ‘last chance’ to win an Irish title.

The JB Promotions boss says he would happily promote Moylette versus Senan Kelly for the light welterweight version of green strap in May.

As BUI Celtic champion, Kildare’s Kelly is mandatory for the Irish title, and former fighter turned promoter, Byrne had planned to put him in with Lee Reeves at the Warehouse in just over two months time.

However, the Limerick southpaw is out with a hand injury and Byrne has moved quickly to make a mouthwatering clash with Moylette

“Senan will fight for the Irish title in May. Lee Reeves was the likely opponent however, Lee has got an injury to his hand,” he said after contacting Irish-boxing.com.

“Ray Moylette called Senan out and said nobody would fight him [before his fight in Castlebar on St Patrick’s Day] he also stated after his fight that he’d like to go out with a belt. Here’s the opportunity for him. Senan Kelly Vs Ray Moylette in Dublin for the Irish Title.”

Moylette had said prior to his Platform Sports promoted home county clash that he had sought to fight Kelly among others, referring to that with a pinch of needle, the Liexlip fighters manager said they would give the former amateur standout time to prepare.

“Not like when Senan was asked to fight at only a few week’s notice we will give Ray plenty of time for a full camp. His weight should be good as he just had a fight. Take a week or two rest and go into camp. Last chance to get this 140lb belt!”

Sunday’s Once Upon a Time in the West bill topper was billed as ‘Sugar Ray’ farewell but speaking after getting up off the floor and coming through a number of scares to get a win, the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter he said he would take time to make a decision on his future.

It also has to be noted the BUI would have to sanction the fight.