Enter the Sandman – Matchroom eye up Lewis Ritson for Paddy Donovan

Paddy Donovan could face off with former British champion Lewis Ritson next.

It’s understood Matchroom are weighing up putting one of their former star names with one of their emerging talents.

‘The Real Deal’ is a cert for the yet-to-be-confirmed Katie Taylor 3Arena bill and Irish-boxing.com understands Ritson is being lined as an opponent.

The Newcastle native, whose ticket-selling abilities meant he was once the darling of Matchroom, hasn’t fought since April of last year when he was stopped by Ohara Davies.

However, ‘The Sandman,’ who beat Paul Hyland Jr in a British title fight, is still a name and represents a progressive fight for the Limerick southpaw. It’s be no means a done deal and other irons are said to the be in the fire but it is an indication as to the kind of fight Andy Lee and co are exploring for the southpaw.

Donovan navigated choppy waters for the first time since turning over when he defeated Williams Andres Herrera in Belfast in January and has been continually mentioned alongside Lewis Crocker since.

Matchroom initially said that a mouthwatering all-Irish meeting was one they wanted to do next, although inside chatter suggests they will put the pair in separate fights on one more card before pulling the trigger.