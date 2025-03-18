‘They All Said No’ – UK Names Turn Down Frustrated Sean McComb

Sean McComb is ready willing and able to fight when it comes to the best at 140lbs.

The problem is Britian’s finest light welterweight’s don’t seem keen to share the ring with him.

‘The Public Nuisaince’ hasn’t fought since his controversial defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr last year but has been proactive in his pursuit of a big fight.

Indeed, the Holy Trinity graduate has offered his services to some of the UK’s bigger names, only to have his offer to trade leather rebuffed.

European champion Dalton Smith, former continetal title holder Adam Azim and world level Jack Catterall are all fights the Belfast man has tried to make to no avail.

He reveals a fight with Pierce O’Leary was made but fell through and his Barboza rematch calls have fallen on deaf ears.

“Put is this way, we’ve asked most of the 140lbers in the UK. They’ve all said no. Dalton Smith, Adam Azim has said no two or three times,” McComb told The Ring.

“We’ve obviously asked for a rematch with Barboza Jr. He said no. I spoke to Eddie Hearn at the Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan fight. I said, ‘Make me and [Jack] Catterall,’ he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’

“Just give me a fight. I’ll fight anyone.

“I’m still training. I’m still keeping myself fit. I’m just waiting on a phone call, but at the minute, it just seems to be a bit more complicated than it usually is.”

McComb is aware is deemed high risk low reward having out boxed Braboza and not being handed the victory.

“I lost my ranking when I lost to Barboza Jr and I just feel like there’s been no justice served because the WBO could have at least kept me in the rankings so I could get a fight but now, with no rankings, no belts, nothing really to go on, it’s harder to get a fight.

“I thought – with a bit of luck – I was getting on the [Chris] Eubank undercard with Conor Benn. I signed a contract to fight Pierce O’Leary and it fell through the next day.

“It’s just a bit of a frustrating time.”