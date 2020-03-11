First Irish boxing related coronavirus casualty

Dylan Moran’s proposed March 28 German hosted title fight has become the first Irish related casualty of the Coronavirus.

The Waterford welter was scheduled to fight Deniz Ilbay for the IBF International ranking title at the Neu-Ulm Ratiopharm Arena.

However, the clash has and the card have been postponed. The State of Bavaria made a ruling on Tuesday stating that events with an expected audience exceeding 1000 should not take place in a bid to curb the spread of the “coronavirus” (COVID-19).

The rule remains in place up and until mid April.

Speaking with regard to the cancellation both promoters Alexander Petkovic and Pit Gleim promised to reschedule and revealed there was no alternative to postponment.

“We hoped and waited until the last minute and also played with the idea of ​​reducing the number of viewers to less than 1,000. However, this is simply not possible to finance the event, ”says promoter Alexander Petkovic.

Moran’s promoters Pit Gleim added: “Of course, this was not good news, to say the least. However, we have reacted and in Liechtenstein, provided there are no other corona cases, we will hold a small event in the PGP Gym so that at least a few of the boys can do their sport and fight. I think we can welcome a maximum of 500 spectators.

“More information will follow. We will make up for the event in Neu-Ulm, we are trying to find an alternative date. ”

It remains to be seen if Moran will have a tick over fight on that small local show, but he will still fight the German champion for a title that can change the trajectory of his career.