Sparring Ireland’s biggest puncher perfect prep for ‘Lethal Larry’ claims Ray Moylette

Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)] suggests claims surviving ‘The Assassin’ and enjoying sparring success against hard hitting pressure puncher James Tennyson is proof he is ready for anything Larry Fryers [11(4)-2(1)]throws at him Boston this weekend.

The Mayo and Monaghan rivals fight for the New England lightweight title on Murphy’s Boxing annual St Patrick’s weekend show this Saturday night.

In preparing to ensure Fryers is singing the blues at the House of Blues, Boston, Moylette has been sparring former European super featherweight champion and soon to be British lightweight challenger, James Tennyson.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter claims the pair shared Pay Per View worthy rounds and revealed Tennyson was the ideal preparation for what ‘Lethal Larry’ brings to the ring.

“It has been great prep for fighting with Fryers,” Moylette told Irish-boxing.com.

“I know Larry will be hitting hard and very physical but I also know he is not at the level of Tennyson. Once I can old my own and match Tennyson I don’t need to worry about what Fryers will bring to the table. I am ready.”

Since moving up to lightweight ‘Tenny’ has gone from respected puncher to a fighter with a reputation of being a destructive KO artist.

Indeed, the Belfast fighter, who fights for the vacant British title in Cardiff on May 9, has taken over from Phil Sutcliffe Jr as the man widely regarded as Irish boxing’s pound for pound biggest puncher.

Moylette helped fuel that notion by revealing the Matchroom fighter is the hardest hitter he has ever been in the ring with.

“Sparring Tennyson has been an education of the highest calibre. Without doubt he is the hardest hitting man I’ve stood in the ring with. That includes everyone I’ve fought and everyone I’ve sparred. That’s a big list.

” I place him on top. We’ve had some amazing spars over the last few months. If we charged people to come to the gym to watch us spar we would never need to fight again in our lives. We would be made.”