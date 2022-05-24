First Feile Undercard Fighters Confirmed

Kurt Walker [2(1)-0] and Kieran Molloy [1(1)-0] will go to work alongside their boss at this year’s Feile.

The Conlan Boxing and Top Rank duo will fight on the undercard of the third successive Michael Conlan topped Feile fight night.

The Belfast and Galway operators will trade leather against yet to be confirmed opponents at the Falls Park on August 6.

Their clashes will be two of 12 fights on what looks set to be a stacked card. Padraig McCrory is also likely to appear with Conlan Boxing still trying to persuade EU super middleweight champion Gustave Tamba , who he is mandated to fight to come to Belfast later in the summer.

Gary Cully has also expressed a desire to appear and Sean McComb has been a Feile regular and is due out. Tyrone McKenna may be interested but is just recently married and may enjoy some time out.

A dance partner has yet to be confirmed for the recent world title challenge Conlan, but Jamie Conlan told the Irish News this week that it will be a recognisable, ‘credible opponent’.

Molloy will fight for the second time as a pro when he populates the undercard of WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev and WBO titlist Joe Smith Jr light-heavyweight unification fight.

Walker was also set to appear on the Top Rank bill set for the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden but an injury suffered whilst fighting at Wembley on the undercard of Tyson Fury versus Dillian Whyte has forced him to withdraw.

Both debuted on the Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall undisputed light welterweight world title undercard, while Walker fought in Wembley late last month on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte. They now make their Irish debut on another card of serious note.