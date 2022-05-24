Gayn-ing Momentum – Kilnamanagh Kid Confirms Fight Date

Liam Gaynor[8-1] will look to build on a career-best win when he returns to the ring next.

The Bolton based Tallaght fighter has confirmed a July fight date and trades leather at the Bolton Whites Hotel for the sixth time in his career this summer.

The 24-year-old goes to work against a yet to be confirmed opponent on a VIP card on July 16.

The Tallaght lightweight took a step up last time out out-pointing Johnny Phillips in March.

As expected Phillips asked questions of the ‘Kilnamangh Kid’ but ultimately Gaynor had the answer and came away with a points win that suggested he was next level ready.

Phillips had come into the fight after a spell of fights with some of the division’s more known names, he had eight weeks to prepare and would have seen Gaynor as a potential scalp.

The English fighter certainly came to win and gave it a real go, pushing Gaynor on occasion – but the Irish fighter had enough about him to secure a victory that was said should move him toward title action.

The 24-year-old is domestic fight keen and wants to fight for the BUI Celtic title, although this summer’s fight appears like it will be another gradual step up.

Speaking after his last win, Gaynor said: “I felt I showcased what I can do as a boxer and a fighter in that fight. I started off boxing and switched to fighter mode when it was needed which I feel will benefit me as I step up in class,” he adds.

“I definitely think it was one of the hardest fights of my career but still made it easy for myself by boxing him and not being drawn into the fight for long periods of time.”

The referee scored the fight in Gaynor’s favour by a round, commenting on that he adds,

“In there I felt he may have nicked round 4, as he caught me a few clean shots but rewatching it I thought I won all 6. But that’s the boxing game at the end of the day the judges can see something completely different. I know I still have plenty to learn and do as a boxer from my performance on the weekend so I will be straight back to training and onto the next one.”